Decision on reopening colleges after HC ruling on Monday: Karnataka CM amid hijab row

A decision on resuming physical classes for pre-university, degree and diploma colleges will be taken after Karnataka high court’s verdict on the raging hijab row on Monday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

“There is no schedule. We will watch what happens on Monday, our ministers, home minister and education minister will review the situation and then take a decision,” Bommai said on Saturday.

The Karnataka government extended holidays for pre-university colleges, shut from February 9, till February 15. It was slated to open on February 14. The government has already ordered the closure of the degree and diploma colleges till February 16.

Bommai’s statements come a day after the Karnataka government decided to reopen offline classes until 10th grade to prevent any flaring up of the raging Hijab row in the southern states. The decision came at a meeting chaired by the chief minister with his cabinet colleagues holding the home, primary and secondary education and higher education portfolios, and senior officials.

There have been a few violent clashes between students in the state ever since the controversy broke out at the beginning of January and flared up in the early part of February. Eight Muslim girls from Government Girls Pre-University college in Udupi, a temple-town about 400 kms from Bengaluru, protested against the college administration for restricting them from attending classes with the hijab, a headscarf worn by women who practice Islam.

The Karnataka high court, hearing multiple petitions on the controversy, on Friday ordered classes to resume and denied any interim relief to the girls to attend classes wearing hijab until the final verdict.

A three-judge bench headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has been hearing the case first filed by the protesting girls against the government and their college administration.

Law enforcement authorities on Friday carried out a flag march in Udupi as the Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is trying to prevent any unrest after the high court’s interim order.

At least two parties have approached the Supreme Court, which has declined to give an urgent hearing in the matter.

The Karnataka HC has directed the state government to resume offline classes in all educational institutions, which were ordered shut by Bommai on Tuesday for three days to contain the growing clashes between students over the Hijab issue.

“Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders,” the order read.

“We make it clear that this order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform,” the court added.