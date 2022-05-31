Decoding Punjabi rap

Chandigarh: In the mid-1980s, Malkit Singh’s “tutak tutak tutiya” introduced shades of rap for the first time in Punjabi music. Lyricist Veer Rahimpuri wrote the song, which was closer to Bhangra. It did not really have rhythmic chants of rap also called hip-hop, the genre which gained popularity in the 1970s in the inner-city parties of the African-Americans in New York.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

African- Americans used rap to raise voices against racism, violence, and hardships they faced. Their songs had aggression. Rapper Tupac Shakur songs were considered symbols of activism against inequality. He influenced Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, whose killing on Sunday put a spotlight on Punjabi rap.

Punjabi singer Baba Sehgal first used rap in Hindi songs. His 1992 album “Thanda Thanda Pani” was a big hit and sold 100,000 copies. In Pakistan, rapper Roger David of a Punjabi Christian family set a new rap trend in Karachi. On the Indian side of Punjab, rappers such as Badshah, Yo Yo Singh, and AP Dhillon emerged.

Punjabi musician Atul Sharma said this genre does not need a music director or a lyricist for that matter. “It is the singer’s all the way.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most of the rappers such as Sidhu Moosewala come from privileged Jatt backgrounds. Their rap revolves around caste, their pride, fearless personality, money, guns, luxurious cars, and countless enemies. The song “295” of Moosewala was about Punjab’s politico-religious hegemony.

Satdeep Gill, a music enthusiast, said the rhythm, and beats of Moosewala were very energetic and broke the monotony of old instruments.