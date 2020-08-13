e-paper
Home / India News / Decomposed bodies of school teacher and son found hanging in MP’s Ujjain

Decomposed bodies of school teacher and son found hanging in MP’s Ujjain

The police broke open the door of the house after the milkman raised an alarm about foul smell.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
A few days ago, the man’s wife had left with another son and their daughter for her parent’s home in Kota district of Rajasthan
A few days ago, the man’s wife had left with another son and their daughter for her parent’s home in Kota district of Rajasthan(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

Bhopal: A 45-year-old government school teacher and his 14-year-old son’s decomposed bodies were found hanging from a ceiling fan in their home on Thursday morning in Ujjain district, police said.

The deceased were residents of Birlagram of Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district.

Nagda police station in-charge SC Sharma said, “A milkman on Thursday morning informed the neighbours that Kanhaiyalal was not taking milk for the past three days and also foul smell was emanating from his house.”

“The neighbours informed the police. When police broke open the door of the house, Kanhaiyalal and Ayush were found hanging from a ceiling fan with the same rope. Their bodies had started decomposing. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” said Sharma.

Police said the man had two sons and a daughter. A few days ago, his wife had left with a son and the daughter for her parent’s home in Kota district of Rajasthan .

Police are investigating the matter.

“Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide but we will be able to say anything on the incident only after the post mortem report,” said Sharma.

