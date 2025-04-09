Menu Explore
Decomposed bodies of woman, her daughter found wrapped in blanket in Agra

PTI |
Apr 09, 2025 02:42 PM IST

The bodies, which were recovered on Tuesday night are believed to be around four to five days old.

The decomposed bodies of a woman (40) and her daughter (9) were found wrapped in a blanket inside a locked house in Agra's Jagdishpura, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.(AP)

The bodies, which were recovered on Tuesday night are believed to be around four to five days old.

According to police, a foul smell emanating from the house alerted the neighbours, who informed the authorities. A police team arrived at the spot and broke open the door, discovering the bodies of Shabina and her daughter Inaya inside the room.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Shabina was married to Rashid, who is currently absconding

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Shabina was married to Rashid, who is currently absconding.

"Rashid is suspected to have killed his wife and step-daughter before fleeing. He had married Shabina as his second wife," ACP Tiwari said, adding that a thorough investigation is underway.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused. The motive behind the suspected double-murder is yet to be ascertained.

