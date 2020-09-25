e-paper
Deendayal Upadhyay rejected Nehruvian model, says BJP president JP Nadda

Deendayal Upadhyay rejected Nehruvian model, says BJP president JP Nadda

Addressing a gathering, Nadda said, “Deendayal Upadhyay advocated for an ideology which is self-sustainable and close to Indian traditions.”

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP National President JP Nadda.
BJP National President JP Nadda.(ANI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay on Friday on the 104th birth anniversary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue.

Addressing a gathering, Nadda said, “Deendayal Upadhyay advocated for an ideology which is self-sustainable and close to Indian traditions.” “Deendayal Upadhyay had rejected the Nehruvian model, an ecosystem which was being raised by Congress. He said that ideology was wrong, not linked to the motherland and traditions,” Nadda said in the virtual address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also addressed BJP workers earlier in the day in an event to mark the occasion. “I was not lucky to have seen Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji in person but his thoughts, the path shown by him, and his ideology give us inspiration and energy,” Modi said during the address.

“Deendayal ji’s contribution will inspire generations to come. For BJP workers it is the path which he has shown that is encouraging and inspiring,” he also said.

Union home minister Amit Shah in his tribute message on Twitter called the late leader “master of Indian politics” and said, “as an excellent organiser, Deendayal ji laid the foundation of alternative politics which is today doing the work of bringing poor, deprived, and exploited class in the mainstream of development.”

“His life is an example of social harmony and patriotism,” Shah also said.

Born on September 25, 1916, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, Upadhyay became the president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in December 1967.

India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
CSK vs DC live: Dhoni’s stumping ends Shaw’s innings, CSK hit back
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
