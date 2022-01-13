‘Deeply aggrieved’: Zomato on delivery man's death, promises job to his wife

Online food delivery app Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday said that the firm is extending “all possible support” to help its deceased delivery partner Salil Tripathi's family. Salil, 38, was killed after being allegedly hit by the vehicle of a constable suspected to be drunk in Delhi's Rohini area on January 8 night.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Goyal said that Zomato will offer an insurance grant of ₹10 lakh, provide a job to Salil's wife, Sucheta Tripathi and the firm's employees have collectively contributed ₹12 lakh towards the family's future.

“We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this,” Goyal tweeted.

He further stated that Zomato's team is “personally assisting” Salil's family currently and has been at the hospital since the “night of the accident." Goyal said that the company has already helped with the ongoing expenses, including for funeral, among others.

Mentioning Zomato's effort to provide Sucheta with a job, Goyal said that it is aimed to help her run the household as well as to support her 10-year-old son's education going forward.

Goyal said Zomato is grateful for all the “overwhelming concern and kindness” shared towards Salil's family.

“Needless to say we continue to be there for the bereaved family to ensure they have the financial and emotional support required in this difficult time,” he added.

Following the accident last week, Delhi Police released a statement in which they said that the constable has been arrested. Police added that Salil was the sole bread earner of his family after his father's demise due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Salil's family has sought justice for him along with a government job for his wife.

(With inputs from agencies)