e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Deeply distressed to hear about plane crash at Kozhikode’: President Kovind

‘Deeply distressed to hear about plane crash at Kozhikode’: President Kovind

The President said he had spoken to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and enquired about the rescue operations after the accident.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Air India Express flight AXB1344, B737 from Dubai to Calicut was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, meant to bring home stranded people from other countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Air India Express flight AXB1344, B737 from Dubai to Calicut was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, meant to bring home stranded people from other countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(SOURCED.)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane accident at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport and his prayers were with the passengers, crew members and their kin.

The President said he had spoken to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and enquired about the rescue operations after the accident.

“Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families,” the President tweeted.

At least 19 people were killed and several others seriously injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode and fell into a gorge below, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening.

Both the pilots of the Air India Express flight were killed in the accident. Air India’s Captain Deepak Sathe who died in the crash was an ace fighter pilot.

The Air India Express flight AXB1344, B737 from Dubai to Calicut was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, meant to bring home stranded people from other countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aircraft was about to land at the Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, when it overshot the runway, and broke into pieces. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall and bad weather in the area.

tags
top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In