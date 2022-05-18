Deeply troubling if true: Minister on left-bias charge against Twitter

Union minister for state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday termed as “deeply troubling” an allegation that Twitter has strong left-wing bias, and that right-wingers were openly censored.

The minister was reacting to a viral video of one Siru Murugesan, who identified himself as a senior engineer at Twitter and claimed that the micro-blogging platform “does not believe in free speech” and that the culture there is extremely left.

The video was leaked by a far-right activist group calling itself Project Veritas and was shared by journalist Tim Pool.

Taking note of the video, the minister said such incidents raised concerns about having an “open and accountable internet”. HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.

“This is deeply troubling if true. Internet Intermediaries/Platform enjoy safe harbour under Sec 79 IT (information technology) act bcoz they are supposed to be unbiased and their algorithms also be so. Revelations like this raise many concerns for us vis a vis a Open, Safe, Trusted and Accountable Internet,” Chandrasekhar tweeted.

In the 139-second video, Murugesan claimed the micro-blogging platform was “censoring the right, and not the left”.

“Ironically, it does not make sense like, because we’re actually censoring the right, and not the left. So, everyone on the right wing will be like, ‘bro it’s okay to say it, just gotta tolerate it.’ The left will be like, ‘no, I’m not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I’m not gonna be on the platform,” he said.

“So, it does that on the right. It’s true. There is bias…. Like I started working for Twitter and became left,” he added.

HT reached out to Twitter for a response but did not get one immediately.