‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled Telangana’s Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire that killed nine people and hoped for speedy recovery of those injured.

“Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi tweeted.

Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2020

On Friday, the officials confirmed that all nine trapped inside the hydroelectric plant in Telangana’s Srisailam after the fire tragedy that occurred late Thursday night, were killed.

Of nine bodies recovered, three were identified as assistant engineers -- Sundar Naik, Mohan Kumar and Fathima.

“Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured,” President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a comprehensive enquiry by Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the cause of the accident. Govind Singh, CID’s additional director of police, has been appointed as the inquiry officer. Singh has been asked to submit a report at the earliest.

The chief minister expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the Srisailam power station fire. Describing it as unfortunate, KCR said all the efforts were made to rescue the trapped engineers and bring them out alive, but in vain. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

According to TSGenco authorities, the power plant is located inside the tunnel at about 1.2 km from the entrance and the only way to reach the plant was through the tunnel.

“But because of flames and heavy smoke, it was not possible to enter the tunnel. The rescue teams could enter the power house only by Friday afternoon. But by that time, all the nine employees were unfortunately found dead,” the official statement said.

Out of the eight persons who managed to escape from the exit route in the initial hours, three persons were seriously injured and they are being treated, the statement said.