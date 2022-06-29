Defeat hate together, says Rahul Gandhi as politicians decry Udaipur hate crime

Cutting across party lines, politicians condemned the hacking to death of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Tuesday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling for defeating hate together. In a tweet, Gandhi said brutalism in the name of religion cannot be tolerated and added those who spread terror should be punished immediately. “I appeal to all, please maintain peace and brotherhood.”

Kanhaiya Lal, 47, the tailor, was killed days after he put out a message supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed. The hate crime sparked protests and prompted the suspension of Internet services in Rajasthan.

The two Muslim men, who hacked Lal to death, filmed the murder on their phones, and later issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while posing with the knives used in the killing.

Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Raghav Chadha called the murder absolutely shocking and horrific and said barbarity has no place in a civil society. “I condemn this abhorrent act of brutality and urge #Rajasthan Govt to take strictest possible action against the perpetrators,” he tweeted.

Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Mahua Moitra echoed Chadha and said that the cycle of hate and violence should stop. “Urging Rajasthan government for prompt strongest possible action in Udaipur case.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said the incendiary atmosphere of hate and violence was dehumanising social order and added this must end. “The culprits must receive severe punishment.”

BJP Member of Parliament Rajyavardhan Rathore hit out at Rajasthan’s Congress government state saying the state was on its way to becoming a Talibani state. “The appeasement of Muslims by Congress has increased the audacity of jihadis to the extent that they are openly killing Hindus and threatening the Prime Minister.”