New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the grant of 'Miniratna' Category-I status to Yantra India Limited , a move that underscores the government's continued commitment to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, officials said on Monday. Defence minister approves grant of 'Miniratna' Category-I status to Yantra India

It is in line with the broader defence reforms which aim to reduce import dependence, promote domestic defence production, encourage participation of Indian industry and position India as a global defence manufacturing hub, they said.

It lays a strong focus on building indigenous capabilities in defence manufacturing, research and strategic technologies, the officials added.

"The Miniratna status empowers the Board of the YIL to incur capital expenditure on new projects, modernisation, purchase of equipment, etc., up to ₹500 crore without government approval. This will further empower the company to achieve an accelerated growth trajectory and new heights in defence production and exports," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Congratulating the defence public sector undertaking for its transformation from a government organisation to a profit-making corporate entity in a short span of about four years, Singh expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by the management of the YIL to increase the turnover of the company, maximise indigenisation and meet other performance parameters for the grant of 'Miniratna' status.

"The YIL has achieved significant milestones after its inception, including stellar growth in sales from ₹956.32 crore in 2021-22 to ₹3,108.79 crore in FY 2024-25. On the export front, it has achieved a growth from NIL in FY 2021-22 to ₹321.77 crore in FY 2024-25," the statement said.

The major products of YIL include carbon fibre composites, assembly products for medium and large calibre ammunition, assembly products for armoured vehicles, assembly products for artillery guns and main battle tanks , glass composites and aluminium alloys, it said.

The government had corporatised the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board into seven new DPSUs on October 01, 2021, with a view to enhancing functional autonomy, efficiency and promote innovation and growth in the defence manufacturing sector.

The YIL is one of the newly formed Schedule 'A' DPSUs functioning under the administrative control of the Department of Defence Production. In May 2025, the defence minister had approved the grant of Miniratna-I Status to three of the seven DPSUs Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited and India Optel Limited.

