Defence minister Rajnath Singh makes indigenisation pitch, cites Ukraine conflict

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday made a strong pitch for achieving ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the defence sector and other spheres while referring to the possible fallout of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that has driven home the message to become self-reliant.

“Our past experiences have taught us that India cannot depend on imports. Recent conflicts, especially the situation in Ukraine, have told us that not just defence supplies, but commercial contracts are also prone to be affected when it comes to national interests,” Singh said, while delivering the 37th Air Chief Marshal PC Lal Memorial Lecture.

The event was attended by Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Air Force Association president Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (retd) and senior officers of the air force.

His comments came at a time when complications from the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies on the back of the war in Ukraine have posed new challenges for the India-Russia defence relationship and assigned fresh urgency to reduce dependence on imported military hardware to stay battle-ready.

The global backlash against Russia has also raised questions about the fate of new projects and spares procurement for existing Russian-origin weapons, maintenance and servicing of legacy equipment and creating an alternative payment system for defence trade with Russia amid the banking sanctions.

Self-reliance in defence has been India’s focus during the last five-six years, and the country has made noticeable progress, said former director-general of military operations Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd).

“The Ukraine crisis, and its fallout, has given new impetus to indigenisation. Strategic autonomy comes with self-reliance,” Bhatia said.

The minister said that the steps taken by the government to boost self-reliance will empower domestic manufacturers and help India emerge as an exporter of military hardware. In a renewed push for self-reliance, India imposed a phased ban on the import of 310 different weapons and systems during the last two years, and also earmarked funds in the defence budget for buying military hardware from domestic manufacturers.

Singh highlighted the importance of achieving greater synergy and collaboration among the defence services through joint vision, training, planning and execution of operations.

“The ongoing process of integration of the armed forces is aimed at not only increasing the combined capability, but also efficiency. There have been deliberations regarding the envisaged changes. This consultative process will continue till the implementation of the reforms,” Singh said, stressing that the success of the reforms will depend as much on the vision of the planners as it will on those who implement it.

India is working on a roadmap for the military’s theaterisation to best utilise the resources of the three services for future wars and operations. India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was spearheading the theaterisation drive. His death in a helicopter crash last December was seen as a setback to the ongoing military reforms.

“Theaterisation appeared to have taken a backseat after General Rawat’s demise, but the minister’s comments have shifted the focus on its speedy implementation,” Bhatia added. To be sure, the government has still not appointed Rawat’s successor.

The current theaterisation model to enhance tri-service synergy seeks to set up four integrated commands -- two land-centric theatres, an air defence command and a maritime theatre command.

The minister highlighted the need to leverage technology to defend the country against space-guided attacks and protect its space assets. “Steps are being taken by our adversaries for military use of space. This is likely to have an adverse effect on our interests. We need to identify and be fully prepared for the evolving challenges.”

He said military planners also needed to assess the nature of future wars through a closer look at the situation in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Ukraine conflict. “Although these trends are suggestive, but we can gain a deeper understanding by correlating them with our local threats.”

Singh said expensive weapons and platforms alone did not ensure victory, and it was critical to employ them innovatively. “Be it precision-guided munition, unmanned aerial vehicles or anti-tank weapons…Technology is a force multiplier, but without its innovative deployment, state-of-the-art equipment will be a mere display.”

