Defence Ministry revises plan to boost infra development in defence services

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved the revision of Scales of Accommodation 2022 for defence services which provides authorisation for the construction facilities for operational, functional, training, administrative, living and recreation for the defence services. The SoA is an initiative in line with the union government policies like the Swachh Bharat Mission, Digital India, Green Buildings etc.

The key points in the amended Scales of Accommodation include construction of basements/stilt/multilevel parking to conserve space, multi-purpose indoor courts and additional basketball courts, renewable energy generation facilities like solar, wind, tidal etc. The SoA also provisions additional electrical points in the accommodations for married personnel of all ranks to cater for electrical appliances used by them. Modular kitchens, luggage storage space, aesthetically better finishes of walls, ceilings and floors, prepaid meters, LED lights, car garage authorisation of junior commissioned officers (75%) and other ranks (50%).

With the implementation of the Scales of Accommodation 2022, there would be tremendous improvement in the facilities and specifications commensurate to temporary requirement. The optimisation of defence land usage by using multi-storeyed construction and austerity measures by combining common facilities have been emphasised as per SoA.

On this occasion, the defence minister urged the Military Engineer Services, the premier construction service to dedicate itself to the task of nation building. Led by Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, the MES is one of the pillars of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army which provides rear line engineering support to the armed forces and the associated organisations of the Defence ministry. It is one of the largest construction agencies with a total annual workload worth ₹30,000 crore.

The construction agency carries out several construction activities for the military stations and cantonments like residential and office buildings, hospitals, roads, runways and marine structures across the country including border areas.