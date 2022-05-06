Delay in filling local body seats absurd, preposterous: Supreme Court

It is “absurd and preposterous” for states to delay local body elections as doing so amounts to defeating the constitutional mechanism which requires these seats to be filled within a stipulated period of time, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

“It is an absurd and preposterous situation not only in this state but in others also. This kind of delay cannot be permitted when the constitutional scheme requires such seats to be filled within the stipulated period (within six months of the seat falling vacant),” a three-judge bench headed by justice AM Khanwilkar said.

The court was hearing a petition on the unfilled local body seats in Madhya Pradesh, where elections to some urban and rural bodies have been due for over two years, when it made the remark.

On Thursday, the top cout had expressed anguish and shock that more than 23,000 local bodies in Madhya Pradesh remained unrepresented for more than two years and claimed there was a complete breakdown of rule of law.

On December 17 last year, the Supreme Court had stayed the election process on seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) till the state met the “triple test”. Two days earlier, the Maharashtra government was sounded out for keeping over 2,000 local body seats vacant for want of fulfilling the triple test.

The “triple tests” guidelines formed by the top court in 2010 seeks the appointment of an independent commission, collection of empirical data on the nature and extent of backwardness of OBCs and application of the data to seats in a manner such that reservation does not exceed 50%, as per the ceiling imposed by it in its 1992 landmark Indra Sawhney decision.

Based on this order of the apex court, the Madhya Pradesh government had constituted a three-member commission to examine the extent of backwardness of OBCs in the state and quantify the reservation applicable to them in local bodies.

Appearing for the state government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta along with additional advocate general for the state Saurabh Mishra said the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission on Thursday recommended 35% reservation for OBC candidates in panchayat and local body elections. Commission chairperson Gauri Shankar Bisen said the OBC voters in the state constituted 48% of the total voters.

“This is only a recommendation which has been submitted to the state two days ago. Allow us two weeks, we can determine the quantum of reservation based on the commission’s report. The quantum has to be tapered as we cannot cross the 50% mark,” they said.

The bench, also comprising justices AS Oka and CT Ravikumar, said the report does not quantify the population of OBCs local-body wise as expected under the triple test. “At this stage, the report is incoherent as the commission needs to carry out a study local body-wise. What was expected in our judgment was collection of data local body-wise as reservation is with reference to each local body,” it said, adding that it will pass an order on the fate of the vacant seats on May 10.