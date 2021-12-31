Delays and virtual hearings, but rights and responses in focus

It was a defining moment for the Supreme Court this year as the unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 pandemic put to test the efficiency of virtual court hearings and efficacy of courts as guardians of people’s fundamental rights. While the virtual court experience changed for the better by overcoming the glitches experienced during the past year, the top court left a deep imprint on citizens’ minds and lives during the pandemic with their spate of rulings on vaccine roll-out, Covid death compensation, repatriation of migrant workers, and the mandate to secure education of children who lost their parents or caretakers due to Covid.

Judicial activism was seen at the fore in a string of judgments delivered by the Court, including the Pegasus spyware case, where it stepped in to form a committee to enquire into the truth whether the government or any of its agencies had indeed pried upon its citizens using a sophisticated foreign surveillance technology. It was again the year of women as the court passed path-breaking decisions admitting women into the once-male bastions of the prestigious national defence academy (NDA), among other military institutions.

The court also took the final call on policy matters of the government when it came to the prized projects of Central Vista, the Char Dham road expansion scheme, and the reservation policies. Gender sensitisation was high on priority in several decisions by the court. Judges even placed the lens on disability rights giving it a meaningful interpretation while implementing it in the context of disciplinary proceedings and competitive examinations.

Explaining this and much more, we have categorised the highlights at the country’s top court and its notable decisions throughout 2021.

Virtual Revamp

The need for a better video conferencing platform was hugely felt as the year began with the Supreme Court hearing cases on the Vidyo videoconferencing app. This app was in use since March 2020 but faced limitations of participant strength, besides frequent glitches. However, this did not deter judges from taking up even Constitution bench matters. During this period, a five-judge bench of the top court took up and decided the constitutional validity of Maharashtra’s Maratha quota law. By August, the Court shifted to the Cisco Webex platform, providing a smoother experience to judges, lawyers and litigants.

More than 150,000 virtual hearings were conducted by the top court since the pandemic began. The E-Committee of the Supreme Court came out with uniform rules for videoconferencing and applied it throughout all high courts. It even framed model rules for live streaming and recording of court proceedings, the work on which is still in progress. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has opened for physical hearing of cases but the option of providing an online link is kept open for lawyers on all working days.

Covid outreach

The court made its presence felt in more than one way when the second wave of the Covid pandemic strained bed facility at hospitals, exhausted medical oxygen reserves, and essential drugs ran out of supply. At a time when the government was overwhelmed by the scaled demand across states, the top court stepped in by initiating a suo motu petition and formed a national task force on oxygen allocation to ensure smooth and transparent supply of medical oxygen across states. The court made a critical analysis of the vaccination policy by demanding an action plan on providing vaccination to the entire population. In separate suo motu proceedings, it ordered supply of dry ration and cooked food for stranded migrant workers and ordered states/UTs to ensure that financial distress does not come in the way of continuing education of children who lost their parents or caregivers due to Covid.

Grief-stricken families who lost their near and dear ones due to Covid or Covid-related complications got ₹50,000 ex gratia, through the intervention of the Supreme Court, which also ensured that any death that took place within 30 days of testing Covid-positive, including death by suicide, will be entitled to this amount. This amount was meant to be over and above any central or state compensation schemes.

Judicial activism

In July, news broke about several Indian politicians, journalists and rights activists being part of a global list of persons whose phones were under surveillance using Pegasus, a sophisticated software developed by Israel’s NSO Group, which the company claimed to sell only to governments and not private individuals or groups. Amid concerns of whether the surveillance was State-sponsored, the Supreme Court entertained a clutch of petitions demanding an independent probe into the matter, terming any such action to be a violation of right to privacy and freedom of speech of a citizen. When the government spoke of national security and refused to reveal information, the court held that the State cannot get “a free pass every time” by raising the spectre of national security as it set up a three-member expert committee, supervised by a former Supreme Court judge, to ascertain the truth behind the controversy.

A similar exercise of judicial activism unfolded when the court was unimpressed by the probe conducted by the Uttar Pradesh police into the mowing down of farmers by a car during farmer protests at Lakhimpur Kheri in October. Replacing a judicial enquiry panel formed by the state government with a one-man probe committee headed by a retired high court judge, the Supreme Court allayed concerns about a fair probe and revamped the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case by bringing in three IPS officers. The son of Union minister Ajay Mishra is among those arrested in this case.

Armed forces

The top court opened the gates of the prestigious National Defence Academy to women for the first time in 65 years. By a judicial order, it ended the discrimination existing at the premier military training institute and extended its order further to Indian Naval Academy and the Dehradun-based Royal Indian Military College. Forcing a mindset change in the army after its order last year that guaranteed permanent commission for women, the court fast-tracked preparations to admit women cadets to apply and get trained beginning this year itself.

Even on the permanent commission (PC) front, the top court rallied in favour of women with order after order to call out as unrealistic yardsticks imposed by the Indian Army for women to get PC. Later, the court monitored the implementation of its orders to ensure full justice to women Short Service Commission officers.

Reservation policies

The reservation conundrum was up for debate in the top court, which questioned the criteria followed by the government to provide 10% reservation to economically weaker section (EWS) among forward castes for reservation in posts and admissions. The court made some searching queries on how EWS identification can be based on a uniform annual income criteria limit of ₹8 lakh, without accounting for disparities in income and purchasing power that varies across states. There was no answer on whether this limit takes into account income from other assets and landed property. The Centre formed a three-member committee to revisit this criterion and pending this exercise, put on hold the counselling for NEET-PG admissions where EWS quota was to apply from this academic year.

In a separate judgment, the court insisted that seats allocated under the 27% quota for other backward classes (OBC) in local body polls has to be reserved seat-wise depending on empirical data gathered by an independent commission that can demonstrate backwardness of OBCs. In any event, the total reservation must remain within the 50% benchmark. The judgment has been applied to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh with a direction to all state election commissions to implement this rule in future municipal polls.

Gender sensitisation

Taking a strict view on crimes against women and children, the Supreme Court ruled that “skin-to-skin” contact is not an essential requirement for convicting persons charged for sexual assault against children under the special legislation of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The court set aside two judgments of the Bombay high court that prescribed this rule to release two accused persons who had touched the child inappropriately through her clothing and not her bare skin. By this, the court ended the escape route for sex offenders charged under this law.

The court also stepped in to address a trend among some trial courts and high courts to trivialise sex crimes. It set aside an order by the Madhya Pradesh high court asking a man, who molested a woman, to get a rakhi tied on his hand by the victim. The court said such orders trivialised the trauma of the victim and may result in normalising a crime. The top court passed a slew of directions underlining the need for training modules to sensitise judges on this aspect.

Policy scrutiny

The year began with the Supreme Court clearing the Central Vista redevelopment plan. The project involving the construction of a new Parliament, central secretariat and residences of the Prime Minister and Vice President in the heart of the Capital was challenged on multiple fronts – environmental concerns, loss of heritage, lack of compliance with developmental regulations, and alleged the hurry shown by the Central Vista committee to invite objections and process plan for redevelopment without holding adequate consultation.

The top court later allowed the Char Dham road expansion project on three feeder roads leading to India-China border keeping the interest of the Army in mind that required wide roads to move machinery, artillery to the border regions. By an earlier order, the top court had restricted the road width to 5.5 metres. The army sought a modification to extend this width to 10 metres.

Backlog

While highlighting the hits, a big miss cannot be ignored. The grouse over significant cases hanging fire in the top court remained pertinent in 2021. Cases involving scrapping of Article 370, validity of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), validity of electoral bonds, and passage of crucial legislative amendments through the money bill route were some of the significant cases that could not be taken up this year too. With the threat of a third wave of Covid pandemic looming and the Supreme Court working in a hybrid mode, the possibility of early hearings in these matters in the near future appears bleak.