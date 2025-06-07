Guwahati, A nine-member delegation from Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City arrived on Saturday at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on a six-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, an official said. Delegation from Bhutan's Gelephu arrive on 6-day visit to Assam, Meghalaya

The delegation was scheduled to visit Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the Hayagriva Madhava Mandir at Hajo in Kamrup district on Saturday.

The delegation will visit the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the Umananda or the Peacock Island, the Guwahati Tea Auction centre and the Royal Bhutan Consul General's Office here on Sunday.

The nine-member team will leave for Meghalaya on Monday.

On June 10, the delegation will call on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and also meet the state's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Chief Commissioner of the Central GST, Central Excise and Customs, North East Region.

On June 11, the team will visit Kamakhya Temple, Pandu Port and the Royal Global University and will leave for Bhutan the next day.

Gelephu Mindfulness City is a Special Administrative Region in Bhutan, bordering Assam. It is an innovative urban development project that integrates economic growth with mindfulness, holistic living, and sustainability.

The Assam Chief Minister had visited Bhutan in December last year to primarily understand the Gelephu Mindful City which is being developed by the Bhutan government as a buoyant city.

The city, once developed, near Assam's geography will change the entire economy of the region and the Bhutan King is keen that Assam also takes advantage of the city by inviting investments from billionaires who will visit Gelephu, Sarma had said earlier.

The billionaires can come and reside in the luxurious hotels in Gelephu and invest in various projects in Kokrajhar, Chirang and Bongaigaon.

Sarma said that the state government's job is not to create a twin city on the Assam side but to complement the Bhutan city.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.