Delhi: 20-yr-old shoots minor girl dead in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was shot dead, allegedly by a man who was known to her, in a crowded market in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Monday evening, police said, adding that the motive behind the killing is yet to be established. Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had stepped out with a friend to have snacks at the D-E Block market. (File)(PTI)

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said the accused has been identified as Aryan (single name), 20, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

According to police, a call was received around 8pm reporting that a minor girl with gunshot wounds had been brought to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Officers later identified her as a 15-year-old resident of the same locality. Her name has been withheld by police to protect her identity.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had stepped out with a friend to have snacks at the D-E Block market. Around 8.10pm, she was confronted by Aryan — whom police say was known to her — near a local clinic. “He shot her, following which she tried to run. He chased her and fired multiple rounds. At least four shots were fired in full public view,” said an officer familiar with the case.

The shooting occurred in front of Dr K K Mahajan’s clinic in a busy market area. Aryan had reportedly arrived at the spot with a friend, and both fled after the incident, the officer added.

Also Read | 3 minors stab man to death in Uttam Nagar, apprehended

The girl was rushed to BJRM Hospital but was declared brought dead. Her body has been preserved for autopsy, and a case of murder has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station, DCP Singh said.

Police have launched a manhunt for Aryan and his accomplice and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Officers said the motive is unclear, though initial inquiries suggest a personal dispute. “We are questioning her friend and family members to understand what may have led to the incident,” an officer said.