Delhi: 3 AC mechanics found dead, one unconscious in their Dakshinpuri rented room

New Delhi: Three air-conditioner (AC) mechanics were found dead and another unconscious in their rented apartment in Dakshinpuri near south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, police said. The unconscious man is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. All four were taken to Ambedkar Hospital, from where they were shifted to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital. (PTI/ Representative photo)

Police have ruled out foul play and suspect suffocation as the cause of death. “However, what led to the suffocation is also not clear,” a senior police officer said.

All four were AC mechanics by profession and aged between 20 and 25, the officer added.

According to police, Zishan, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy in outer Delhi, alerted the police control room after his relative Imran, also known as Salman, had stopped responding to his calls, deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

Also Read: Family of three found dead in South Kolkata flat, suicide suspected: Police

“A police team reached the Dakshinpuri house, where the man’s brother lived as a tenant in a room on the first floor with three other men. The house was locked from inside. The door was broken open and Salman was found lying unconscious with Mohsin, Haseeb (undergoing treatment), and an unidentified person inside the room,” Chauhan added.

All four were taken to Ambedkar Hospital, from where they were shifted to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital. “Three were declared dead and the fourth is undergoing treatment,” Chauhan said.