Delhi: 3 Bangladeshis held for living in India with forged documents

Delhi Police has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for residing in India using forged Indian passports and Aadhaar cards, officials said on Saturday.

A crackdown on illegal foreign nationals led to their apprehension in the Paharganj area, the official said.

According to police, a field verification and database analysis of three people on January 28, suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals, exposed the fraud.

A search of their residence led to the recovery of two Indian passports, two Bangladeshi passports, five Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, one voter ID, multiple bank documents, and a Bangladeshi education board marksheet, police said.

Officials said, Sweety Sarkar alias Johra Khatoon, her daughter Pushpo Sarkar alias Saiyada Akhtar Pushpo, and a juvenile, were apprehended.

Investigations revealed that Johra Khatoon illegally entered India through the Benapole border and had been residing in Delhi for over 20 years, a police officer said.

She procured an Indian passport in 2020 using forged documents, while her daughter secured an Indian passport in September 2024, he said.

"We have registered an FIR and initiated further investigation. Additionally, a Bangladeshi national, Muhammad Ali Amin, who was overstaying after his visa expired in December 2024, has been sent for deportation," the officer said.

So far, 21 Bangladeshi nationals have been identified, leading in the deportation of 18 and the arrest of three. The investigation is ongoing, he added.