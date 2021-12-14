Delhi air quality projected to stay very poor for next 2 days

Delhi is likely to see a shallow foggy sky on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is likely to be at 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum is predicted to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature on Monday was 7 degrees Celsius, and the maximum was 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor” category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 346. On Monday, the average 24-hour Air Quality Index or AQI was 307, which is in the lower-end of the “very poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Also Read: Pollution in Delhi creeps back to ‘very poor’, temperature stays low

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The AQI today indicates “very poor” air quality. For the next two days, winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height (~ 1.0 - 1.5 km) are likely to keep air quality within the lower end of “very poor”. From 16th onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but still remain within the“poor” or the lower end of the “very poor” category”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}