Delhi bathed in hues of orange

Even when elections aren’t imminent, the Delhi office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Pandit Pant Marg is a hive of activity. But on Saturday morning, as early trends confirmed the party’s landslide victory in the Capital, the atmosphere was outright festive. A live band appeared, a 20-foot-tall poster of Modi was brought out of the office, and flower petals rained down as party workers danced in the streets. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

As counting began at 8am, the tension in the office was palpable. Giant screens displayed live updates as party workers sat in nervous anticipation, under the watchful eyes of life-size cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

But as early trends poured in by 10 am, confidence started rising. “The AAP will lose because their Sheesh Mahal, corruption spree, and mismanagement of Delhi’s water and air have sealed their fate,” declared Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

By 11 am, with half the rounds counted and BJP’s victory all but certain, celebrations kicked off. Laddus were distributed, dhols and music filled the air, and banners and saffron flags flooded the street. Within minutes, Pandit Pant Marg transformed into a carnival of colours.

By noon, the street outside was a riot of sound and colour. Firecrackers exploded, workers smeared gulal on each other’s faces, and jubilant chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” “Kejriwal Ko Bahar Karo, Dilli Ko Saaf Karo,” and “Ab Ki Baar Sirf Modi Sarkar” echoed through the air.

Heavy police deployment was required as senior leaders began arriving. BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda and MP Harsh Malhotra danced on the streets, embracing workers and shedding tears of joy. “After 27 years of exile, we have returned to the Capital. This victory means everything to us,” an emotional Sachdeva said.

Malhotra, barely able to contain his excitement, credited Modi and the party’s welfare schemes. “We always knew we would win. Our workers toiled day and night to change public perception and expose the AAP’s reality,” he said. As workers lifted Sachdeva onto their shoulders, he waved triumphantly to the crowd.

Amid the frenzy, Ilam Singh, a 58-year-old BJP worker from Karnal, revealed he hadn’t eaten since Friday. “I vowed to break my fast only when we secured 45+ seats. My first meal will be besan laddus — lots and lots of them,” he chuckled.

Some supporters found unique ways to mark the occasion. Ratan Ranjan, a 35-year-old from Chhatarpur, arrived with four costumes — one resembling Aamir Khan’s character from PK and three mimicking AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Manish Sisodia. Dressed in a skirt and jacket, he theatrically declared, “Kejriwal has ruined this planet. We want BJP to build a new one.” Later, changing into his Kejriwal attire, he mockingly sobbed, “I am a criminal. I should be thrown out of Delhi,” as the crowd erupted in laughter.

But amid the celebrations, leaders reflected on the gruelling campaign.

Taking a parting shot at Kejriwal, Sachdeva remarked, “Kejriwal had said he will go to ‘Janata Ki Adalat (people’s court)’ and seek a verdict before taking the CM’s seat again. Now he has his verdict.”