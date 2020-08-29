e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal applauds Centre’s move to allow Metro services in Unlock 4

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal applauds Centre’s move to allow Metro services in Unlock 4

In a new set of guidelines issued on Saturday, the MHA gave a green flags for the Metro rail services to resume in the country from September 7 in a graded manner. T

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo)
         

Soon after Ministry of Home Affairs issued its guidelines for Unlock 4, allowing operation of Metro services in the country, the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lauded Centre’s move giving further relaxations in restrictions imposed as a measure against Covid-19 outbreak.

“I am glad that the metro has been permitted to start its operations from Sep 7 in a phased manner,” CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

In a new set of guidelines issued on Saturday, the MHA gave a green flags for the Metro rail services to resume in the country from September 7 in a graded manner.

The Metro operations have been shut since March after the country went into lockdown against Covid pandemic.

“The Metro rail will be allowed to operate in a graded manner by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, SOP will be issued by MOHUA,” the release said

