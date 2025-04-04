New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting with the heads of departments of the Delhi government, emphasizing transparency, efficiency and accountability in governance. Delhi CM Gupta directs depts to set clear priorities, vows transparency, accountability

She directed all departments to establish clear priorities and ensure targets are met within stipulated timelines, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Gupta underscored the government's commitment to providing full support to diligent officers while warning of strict action against negligence.

She reiterated the need for a systematic approach, instructing the heads of departments to create structured working charts and submit regular progress reports to the chief secretary.

The departments were further tasked with preparing detailed action plans for the next 100 days, six months and nine months.

"Merely announcing schemes is not sufficient, effective implementation and delivery of benefits to the public are equally essential," Gupta said.

According to the statement, the key issues discussed included education, healthcare, transport, water supply, waterlogging, pollution and governance.

A major focus was placed on strengthening the public grievance redressal system.

The chief minister directed all departments to make the system more responsive and empathetic, ensuring swift action on critical civic concerns such as water shortages, drainage, pollution control, hospital management and medicine availability.

She specifically instructed the officials to eliminate shortages of diagnostic equipment and medicines in the hospitals.

Reaffirming her government's zero-tolerance policy on corruption, Gupta stressed that transparency and integrity must be upheld.

"The quality of work and commitment to duty is non-negotiable. Our government is dedicated to providing citizens with better services, transparent governance and timely developmental work," she added.

Concluding the meeting, the chief minister emphasized that people of Delhi have entrusted the government with responsibility and it is imperative to fulfill every promise made.

"If all departments work together, Delhi can be transformed into a model city," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.