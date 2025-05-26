New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday directed the district magistrates for adopting a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and prepare proposals for setting up mini secretariats in all districts to bring services of different departments under one roof. Delhi CM Gupta reiterates zero tolerance on corruption; directs to set up mini secretariats in all districts

The chief minister also ordered installing 'complaint and suggestion' boxes at offices of the district magistrates , sub district magistrates and sub registrar.

Gupta put forth her views in a meeting with the chairpersons of district development committees and the district magistrates.

The complaint boxes are being installed and the Chief Minister's Office will monitor them, said officials.

“The objective is to build an administrative system that is transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly. During the meeting, all newly-appointed chairpersons shared their perspectives and there was in-depth discussion on future development initiatives,” said Gupta in a statement.

She said that mini secretariats would be set up in all the districts where people will be able to access services of different departments under one roof.

The chief minister has directed the district magistrates to identify suitable land and prepare proposals for these secretariats. These mini secretariats will serve as a major step towards providing swift and integrated public services at the local level, the statement said.

Gupta emphasised during the meeting to enforce administrative responsibility and accountability. She instructed that attendance of officers concerned will be mandatory for District Development Committees meetings.

"Officers found absent without valid justification will face disciplinary action," said Gupta and asked for eliminating "negligence and procrastination" in administrative practices.

"Serving people is our foremost duty and the entire administrative machinery must be responsive, sensitive and accountable," she added.

The chief minister instructed all officials to ensure real-time progress at the grassroots level and maintain open communication with the public.

Gupta said the DM's office is the government's cutting-edge face where maximum public interaction with officials happens.

Reiterating her government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, she pointed out that the previous government showed "negligence" in addressing public grievances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.