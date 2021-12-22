Delhi cold wave: Experts say climate change is making extreme weather routine

“We know that warming is not going to reduce and whenever there would be poor rainfall during the winter season, it would increase the stress on Himalayan ecology. There would be enhanced climate effects on the vegetation. The situation will be quite troublesome whether it is for agro-forestry, vegetation or fruit production, etc. There is also a probability of glaciers retreating but at what rate is uncertain,” said Dr Jagdish Krishnaswamy, dean at the School of Environment and Sustainability, Indian Institute of Human Settlements.

Environmentalists and weather scientists said that India is already battling with a substantial increase in extreme weather events, which includes erratic monsoon patterns and stronger cyclonic storms. The usual traits of La Nina include reduced snowfall and winter rains across northwest India, which scientists believe would enhance stress on the Himalayas that are already dealing with rising temperatures.

Palawat added, “The role of climate change cannot be ignored in all of these extreme weather recordings. During monsoon, we saw intense and short rainfall spells and in winters we have been seeing extreme temperatures.”

“While there are some known characteristics of a La Nina year, these features are not set in stone. This year, the larger forecast for winters in north India is a normal or close to normal recordings. But the temperature drops are extreme, and this is not something that we have been seeing in isolation. Extreme weather recordings have become more common in this region over the last decade. We are set to break more recordings in January,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather Services.

In October last season, Delhi broke a 58-year-old record, clocking a mean minimum temperature of just 17.2 degrees Celsius. November broke an even older record, with the month’s mean minimum temperature dropping to 10.2 degrees Celsius, last seen in 1949. In December and January, as the cold wave continued in the Capital, record-breaking weather trends continued. December recorded eight cold wave days, the highest since 1965, and January this year broke the record for the highest rainfall for the month in 21 years (56.6mm), it also recorded the highest number of cold wave days since 2008. On January 1, New Year’s Day, the minimum temperature fell to 1.1 degrees Celsius—the lowest in the last 15 years.

A lot of the above-mentioned features are already visible across north India this winter. Last year too, under the impact of this global phenomenon, a winter season with lower than normal temperatures was recorded.

According to meteorologists, though there is no set rule book for La Nina’s behavioural patterns, it is usually characterised by winter rainfall which is less than normal over north India, snowfall over the western Himalayas that are less than normal, winter temperatures in the plains that are less than normal, a prolonged winter season over north India, and more rain during the second half of northeast monsoon.

This is the second consecutive La Nina year, which is defined as an oceanic-atmospheric phenomenon, El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), wherein water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean become cooler than normal because of the upwelling of cold water from the bottom of the sea.

Therefore, as we enter into the thick of the season, experts said that we could see a series of cold waves that would impact the hills as well as the plains.

“What brings cold to the region are the unabated north-westerly winds, which bring chilly winds from higher latitude to Indo-Gangetic plains. However, the passage of back-to-back western disturbances tends to change the wind direction from the cold north-westerlies to warm and humid easterlies. With La Nina in place, we expect fewer winter rains and thus, icy cold winds would continue to blow over northwest India uninterruptedly, bringing down the temperatures,” said G P Sharma, president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) winter forecast has said that this season, Delhi and other north Indian states are likely to see “normal” winters. This means that there would be no major fluctuations in temperature recordings from what is usually seen. However, while the recordings were following the forecast till recently, over the last week things have changed.

Delhi this year saw a delayed arrival of the winter season, with the temperature recordings till mid-December being above the season’s normal on most days.

“After a brief respite, when temperatures will rise and reach around 6-7 degrees Celsius, the mercury levels will dip again from around December 30. By New Year’s, the temperature recordings will be lower than what we have seen till now,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD.

Weather forecasters said that while temporary relief is likely between December 22 and December 26, because of an incoming western disturbance, the cold wave will make a comeback in Delhi around New Years’ when even lower temperatures are expected.

According to IMD definitions, a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature across the plains settles below 10 degrees celsius and is 4.5-6.4 degrees celsius below the normal average temperature.

On December 20, Delhi recorded the lowest temperatures in the season. The minimum temperature at the base station of the capital, Safdarjung observatory, fell to 3.2 degrees Celsius—over five degrees below what is considered normal for this time of the year. In many other localities, mercury levels fell lower than this. At Jaffarpur, the minimum temperature was 2.9 degrees celsius and at Lodi Road, the lowest was 3.1 degrees celsius.

