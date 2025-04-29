New Delhi, A Delhi court has convicted six persons, including the husband, for the murder of a school teacher in capital's northwest Bawana area in 2018. Delhi court convicts husband, others for woman's murder in 2018

Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana held the case against Manjeet Sehrawat, Angel Gupta, Dharmender, Deepak, Vishal alias Johny and Shehzad Saifi was proven beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution.

"All the accused persons actively participated while pursuing the criminal conspiracy," the court held.

Sunita, 38, was fatally shot at by assailants when she left home at around 8 am on October 29, 2018.

A preliminary inquiry into the crime led to the arrests of her husband Manjeet and his girlfriend Angel aside from other accused persons.

Manjeet conspired with another accused, Rajeev Gupta, Angel's stepfather, to eliminate his wife for she objected to his affair.

Rajeev’s driver Deepak, the prosecution said, with the assistance of his maternal uncle, Dharmender, hired two sharpshooters, Vishal and Saifi, who carried out a recce of the area and shot at Sunita thrice.

The trial against Gupta was segregated in March as he was a proclaimed offender for a considerable time.

In a 129-page order passed on April 28, the judge said, "Prosecution has successfully proved its case against all accused persons."

The judge observed the testimonies of two prosecution witnesses and the evidence from the Sunita's diary, which revealed Manjeet and Angel were "entangled in an extramarital affair" and she “relentlessly" objected to their relationship.

"There was no scope of divorce between Manjeet and Sunita. Accused Angel wanted to celebrate Karwa Chauth with accused Manjeet on October 27, 2018, and both these accused persons had the motive to commit the murder of the deceased for the fulfilment of their desire and the continuation of their relationship," the verdict said.

A criminal conspiracy was said to have been hatched by the accused persons, which was proved beyond a reasonable doubt based on "bank transactions, mobile locations, CCTV footage, FSL reports, highly improbable human conduct, recovery of cars, a motorcycle and weapons."

"The weapons recovered from the accused Shehzad Saifi and Vishal were found to have been used in the murder of the deceased, and the cause of death is found to be injuries due to gunshot," the court held.

They were all convicted under Sections 302 and 120 B of IPC whereas Saifi, Vishal and Dharmender were additionally convicted under Arms Act provisions.

The court has posted the matter for hearing the arguments on sentencing on Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.