Delhi: Elderly woman duped of jewellery worth 4 lakhs, three arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested three gang members for allegedly cheating an elderly woman and stealing her jewellery worth ₹4 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Prem (22), Rahul (25) and Poonam (35), part of "gaddi gang", police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 19 when four people approached an elderly woman in a market. They showed her fake currency bundles and convinced her to hand over her jewellery.

The woman handed over jewellery worth ₹4 lakh to the accused and received counterfeit currency in exchange, police said. Following this, she approached the police.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched, said the officer.

The team analysed footage from over 100 CCTV cameras along a 10 km route to track down the accused.

The three suspects were arrested from different locations, and police are interrogating them to determine their involvement in other similar crimes, the officer added.

Rahul was previously involved in a fraud case registered at Krishna Nagar police station, he said.