Delhi: 23-year-old medical student dies by suicide in hostel room

(Trigger warning: Mentions suicide) A senior-year MBBS student died by suicide in her hostel room at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday, according to police. The authorities are currently questioning friends and family members of the deceased to determine the reasons behind the suicide, according to an officer. (File)

The police identified the deceased as a 23-year-old woman in the final year of the MBBS program at the college.

Authorities were informed of the incident at 1:30 pm, and a team arrived at the scene to recover the body.

A senior police officer told PTI, “We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. No suicide note was found.”

The authorities are currently questioning friends and family members of the deceased to determine the reasons behind the suicide, according to an officer.

To respect the family's privacy, the student's name would not be disclosed, the officer told PTI.

A police source mentioned that the victim, a Delhi resident, visited her home on Sunday and returned to the hostel the same day.

After having dinner with her hostelmates, she went back to her room late at night.

On Monday morning, when her roommates couldn't get a response after repeatedly knocking on her door, they informed the warden. Since there was no response, the police team broke open the latched door and the body was found inside.

The source told PTI, “We got to know that she had no enmity with anyone. We are checking her call details and WhatsApp record to know why the woman took this extreme step.”

In January this year, a 19-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad preparing for the all-India pre-medical entrance test was found dead in his hotel room in Kota late on Tuesday in what is suspected to be the latest in a spate of suicides in Rajasthan’s coaching hub. This is the first such case in Kota, where 27 students died by suicide in 2023, this year. The number of suicides last year was the highest since 2015 when the administration first began compiling records of such deaths.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

— With inputs from PTI