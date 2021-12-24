Delhi govt asks Sarojini Nagar Market to function on odd-even basis on weekends

The Delhi government on Friday ordered the Sarojini Nagar Market to operate on an odd-even basis on weekends beginning December 25-26. From tomorrow, odd numbered shops will open on Saturday and even numbered shops on Sunday. The move is aimed at preventing the market from becoming a Covid-19 super spreader because it was witnessing milling crowds recently.

“Increasing footfalls have been seen in Sarojini Nagar market during the last few days; and therefore with the need to control the same in the light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity; it was decided unanimously by all market trade associations on Friday to follow odd-even operations for the weekend of December 25 and 26,” an order issued by the New Delhi district administration stated.

DDMA in its recent order made it clear that market trade associations shall also be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour by all shops, markets, market complexes within their respective areas. It also asked the district authorities to take appropriate action to ensure Covid-19 protocols are not violated in markets and public places.

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association Traders, however, said that the order was issued without the consensus of the traders. “The administration has imposed odd-even to hide its own failure. Since the order has come late at night, all shops will open on Saturday,” Randhawa said.

The administration will also crack down on unauthorized vendors and encroachment which are the main causes of crowding.