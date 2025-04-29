New Delhi, The Delhi government has directed all government schools to submit details of eligible students for financial assistance under a welfare scheme meant for the children of construction workers registered with the Labour Welfare Board by May 30. Delhi govt invites applications for financial aid to wards of construction workers

In a circular, dated April 25, the Directorate of Education has instructed that maximum of two wards per registered worker can be considered for the scheme, and their data must be entered in the online module by the said date.

The DoE stated that the unique registration IDs issued by the Labour Department are required for the application procedure and further no additional documents from parents or students will be entertained for this purpose, the circular read.

"The financial aid ranges from ₹6,000 to ₹12,000 per student per year, depending on the class. Students in classes 1 to 8 will receive ₹500 per month, those in classes 9 and 10 will get ₹700 per month, while those in classes 11 and 12 are eligible for ₹1,000 per month," it stated.

The directorate has instructed heads of schools to verify the data of applicants to prevent the inclusion of ineligible students and to avoid errors, especially among students with similar names. Aadhaar card and bank account details of beneficiaries must be verified before final submission.

The circular also outlines measures to ensure that the same family is not wrongly assigned multiple IDs, which could lead to duplicate entries.

Heads of schools will be held responsible for both the non-inclusion of eligible students and the inclusion of ineligible ones under the scheme, it said.

The financial assistance scheme is run in coordination with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board under the Labour Department.

