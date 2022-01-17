Delhi, Haryana govts engage in squabble over rising Covid-19 cases

Governments in Delhi and Haryana engaged in a war of words over surging cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

On Sunday, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said three districts in the state – Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat – have seen an increase in their infection rate due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Delhi.

“The increase in Covid cases in Delhi have affected the National Capital Region, because of which the infection rate has increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat,” Vij said.

Vij said Haryana was "adversely affected" by Covid-19 due to its proximity to Delhi, adding that his government was tackling the situation by making all necessary arrangements regarding healthcare services. He further assured of providing complete treatment to patients coming from the national capital or elsewhere.

A day later, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said Vij's comments were nothing but 'political talks’. “I can also tell how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi. Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said a blame game over Covid-19 will not help eradicate the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the first electric bus in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "I won't indulge in blame games. It's not going to eradicate the disease. Wherever there is coronavirus in the country it should be eradicated."

This is not the first time that the Delhi and Haryana governments have indulged in a war of words over the Covid-19 crisis. In April 2021, the Delhi government accused the neighbouring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Haryana of blocking oxygen supply during the second wave when the pandemic was wreaking havoc in the capital. The Haryana government had said the supply was interrupted due to technical reasons.

