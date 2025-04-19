New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said Delhi has the responsibility of providing healthcare not only to its residents but also to people from across the country who come here for treatment and underscored to improve healthcare infrastructure. Delhi has responsibility to serve patients from across India: CM Rekha Gupta

She was speaking at a World Liver Day event organised by Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences , Delhi.

An Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at ILBS during the event.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening healthcare infrastructure and upgrading medical technology, Gupta said, "It is our responsibility to ensure that no citizen in the country suffers due to lack of healthcare."

"Delhi, being the capital, cannot restrict itself to treating only its residents. Patients from all over India come here for care."

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh and other senior officials also attended the World Liver Day event.

The chief minister stressed the need for collective efforts towards improving healthcare and praised central schemes like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is now available for people in Delhi.

"Our elderly population, especially those above 70, are our responsibility. Taking care of their health is our duty," she added.

Gupta said more awareness is needed on organ donation in the country. "Even after death, our organs can help save lives. I feel blessed that I was able to pledge to donate my organs 15 years ago," she said, urging people to come forward for such noble causes.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Lt Governor Saxena said under CM Gupta's leadership, healthcare has become a core part of the government's policy agenda.

"Delhi, as the capital, should lead in healthcare innovation and delivery. Due to past policy lapses, we fell behind, but the current government has worked hard and will continue to do more," he said.

He praised the ILBS for its contributions and highlighted the government's work in promoting physical activity and nutrition awareness. "We believe food is medicine. Promoting liver health is key to a healthier Delhi," he added.

The LG also stressed the need for seamless integration from primary to tertiary healthcare.

