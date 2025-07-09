Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to Parliament to abolish BNS sections

The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to Parliament to abolish sections dealing with offences against the state and public tranquillity from the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), saying it lacked the jurisdiction to do so. The petitioner argued the sections grant the government the right to suppress citizens. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Anish Dayal said issuing such a direction would amount to legislating, which was not within its domain. It added that such an abolition could only take place by the enactment of a law amending the BNS. “Abolition is only permissible by enacting an amendment act. It is an act of Parliament. We cannot direct the Parliament to do so. It will amount to legislating. It is not under our realm,” the bench told the counsel representing the petitioner, Upendra Nath Dalai.

“If we peruse the prayers, what we find is that the petitioner is asking to give direction to the Parliament to legislate an amending act. The prayers made in this PIL [public interest litigation] cannot be granted by the court by exercising its jurisdiction. Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed.”

Dalai’s petition argued that the provisions in question grant the government the right to suppress the voices of citizens and are thus violative of the fundamental rights to equality, life, and personal liberty. He added they act as a “key tool for opposition-free governance.” Dalai said the same also undermines the basic structure of the Constitution and creates an arbitrary attitude in government officials.

The court in May rapped Dalai for filing another petition alleging that the BNS is a criminal act. “What kind of language is used? What is the prayer? There has to be some limit of frivolity,” the court said.

The BNS replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and came into effect on July 1 last year. Sections 147 to 158 deal with the offences against the state, such as waging war or attempting and abetting to wage war against the government of India, committing acts endangering the country’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity, etc. Sections 189 to 197 deal with the offences against public tranquillity. They include offences of unlawful assembly, rioting, etc.