Delhi HC stays derecognition of 660 out of 2,962 teacher training institutes by NCTE

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court ordered a stay on the derecognition of 660 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs), out of the 2,962 derecognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for failing to submit online Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for 2021–22 and 2022–23. After issuing show-cause notices, the NCTE derecognised 2,962 non-compliant institutions in April and May. (File Photo)

The court’s order allows these institutions to participate in counselling and admit students for the 2025–26 academic session, the NCTE said in notices—containing the names of the institutes—issued between July 23 and August 1.

NCTE had set a final deadline of December 30, 2024, for Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) submissions after two extensions, requiring institutions to provide faculty details, financial statements, and geo-tagged documents.

In February 2025, it formed a five-member panel headed by Harish Chandra Singh Rathore of the NCTE’s northern regional committee to recommend action against defaulters. After issuing show-cause notices, the NCTE derecognised 2,962 non-compliant institutions in April and May.

Rathore declined to comment on the development.

India’s TEIs are grouped into four regions. The highest number of derecognitions were in the northern region (1,225), followed by the southern (960), western (748), and eastern (29) regions.

Among the 660 TEIs that have secured an interim stay on derecognition, the maximum—467—are from the Northern region, followed by 115 in the Western region, 71 in the Southern region, and 7 in the eastern region.

“...the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, while staying the operation of the impugned withdrawal orders till the next date of hearing, has also permitted the Petitioner institutions to participate in counselling and admit students for the academic session 2025–2026,” the NCTE said in its notices.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for the third week of August 2025.

The court, in its order on July 14, had asked the NCTE to issue public notices and upload the list of institutions on its website whose derecognition order has been stayed and which are permitted to admit students in the academic session 2025–26.

NCTE officials refused to comment on the development, stating that the “matter is sub judice.”

As per the latest data available on the NCTE website, India has a total of 20,454 recognised TEIs, with the highest concentration in the northern region (8,120 TEIs), followed by the western region (4,928), southern region (4,757), and eastern region (2,649).