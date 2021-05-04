Home / India News / Delhi HC to hear plea seeking suspension of Central Vista work amid Covid-19
india news

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking suspension of Central Vista work amid Covid-19

Delhi high court agrees to hear a plea seeking immediate suspension of construction activity in Central Vista during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic to protect life of the workers and those involved in the project.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Pedestrians wearing walk past the construction site for the new Parliament building, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)

