Delhi Mohalla Clinics begin Covid-19 testing after 2 pm

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:20 IST

In order to scale up testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) further, the Delhi government has directed its Mohalla Clinics to start conducting tests from Friday after the daily consultations get over at 2 pm. The clinics will function as testing centres between 2 to 5 pm every day in addition to the 3,00 dispensaries and Delhi government hospitals that already conduct the tests.

HT was first to report on September 2 that the government plans to conduct tests at Mohalla Clinics to scale up testing to achieve the target of 40,000 tests a day. Delhi has now overshot the target with over 58,000 samples tested on Thursday.

“In order to augment the Covid-19 testing drive, it has been decided to initiate Covid testing at all AAMC (Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics) from 2 pm to 5 pm on all working days with immediate effect. All CDMOs-cum-mission directors are requested to ensure that AAMC empanelled staff is trained for testing procedure including training for doffing/donning,” read the communication by Dr Shelley Kamra, state nodal officer, Mohalla Clinic cell.

Currently, there are 450 Mohalla Clinics in the city. Unlike government hospitals and dispensaries, where the staff are either government employee or hired as ad-hoc, these clinics are run by private empanelled doctors and staff who are paid on per-patient basis.

Similar incentives will be given to the staff running the testing centres. According to the communication by Dr Kamra, a copy of which is with the HT, a doctor will be paid Rs 30 per person tested and entered in the ICMR portal, an assistant will be paid Rs 30, a pharmacists Rs 15, a multi-task worker Rs 15, and a data entry operator will be paid Rs 10 per patient.

The CDMOs will be responsible for ensuring the availability of PPE kits, support for disposal of bio-medical waste and thorough sanitisation of each centre after testing to prevent the infection from spreading.