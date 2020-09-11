e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi Mohalla Clinics begin Covid-19 testing after 2 pm

Delhi Mohalla Clinics begin Covid-19 testing after 2 pm

HT was first to report on September 2 that the government plans to conduct tests at Mohalla Clinics to scale up testing to achieve the target of 40,000 tests a day.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:20 IST
Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swab from an employee for a rapid antigen test inside a factory amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swab from an employee for a rapid antigen test inside a factory amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (REUTERS)
         

In order to scale up testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) further, the Delhi government has directed its Mohalla Clinics to start conducting tests from Friday after the daily consultations get over at 2 pm. The clinics will function as testing centres between 2 to 5 pm every day in addition to the 3,00 dispensaries and Delhi government hospitals that already conduct the tests.

HT was first to report on September 2 that the government plans to conduct tests at Mohalla Clinics to scale up testing to achieve the target of 40,000 tests a day. Delhi has now overshot the target with over 58,000 samples tested on Thursday.

“In order to augment the Covid-19 testing drive, it has been decided to initiate Covid testing at all AAMC (Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics) from 2 pm to 5 pm on all working days with immediate effect. All CDMOs-cum-mission directors are requested to ensure that AAMC empanelled staff is trained for testing procedure including training for doffing/donning,” read the communication by Dr Shelley Kamra, state nodal officer, Mohalla Clinic cell.

Also read: Health ministry to document data on post-Covid complications among recovered patients

Currently, there are 450 Mohalla Clinics in the city. Unlike government hospitals and dispensaries, where the staff are either government employee or hired as ad-hoc, these clinics are run by private empanelled doctors and staff who are paid on per-patient basis.

Similar incentives will be given to the staff running the testing centres. According to the communication by Dr Kamra, a copy of which is with the HT, a doctor will be paid Rs 30 per person tested and entered in the ICMR portal, an assistant will be paid Rs 30, a pharmacists Rs 15, a multi-task worker Rs 15, and a data entry operator will be paid Rs 10 per patient.

The CDMOs will be responsible for ensuring the availability of PPE kits, support for disposal of bio-medical waste and thorough sanitisation of each centre after testing to prevent the infection from spreading.

tags
top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In