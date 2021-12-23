Delhi plans strict action on Christmas, NY gatherings

Police and district authorities should carry out raids to ensure restrictions on public gatherings, including on celebrations for Christmas and the New Year, are not violated, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered on Wednesday.

The directive came as the country prepares to stave off a possible surge due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and on a day when 125 new infections were recorded in the Capital, the highest since June 27. Active cases in the city are now 624, up from 286 at the beginning of the month.

“All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi, hence all DMs/DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the capital,” said the DDMA order issued on Wednesday.

An order on December 15 already banned such gatherings but Wednesday’s directive specifies a particular focus on celebrations for the two events.

To be sure, these restrictions don’t apply to private gatherings at homes.

A senior official, who asked not to be named, said no Christmas Mass or congregation will be allowed but visitors will be allowed to churches with all Covid protocols. “We will hold meetings with Church authorities and plan steps to enforce Covid protocols in the church premises so that all protocols are strictly complied with,” said the official.

DDMA has advised markets and offices to implement “No Mask, No Entry” restrictions at all shops and workplaces.

In addition to banning all social, political, entertainment, cultural and other gatherings, the December 15 order also limited restaurants and bars to function at up to 50% of their capacity. Wedding-related gatherings are permitted with a ceiling of 200 people.

DDMA said in its order that restrictions and safe-behaviour guidelines, such as wearing masks, were not being strictly complied with by the general public and there was laxity on the part of the enforcement authorities as well.

This prompted the agency, the main authority for rules related to the pandemic, to direct district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police to conduct raids at markets and crowd-pulling areas and take strict action against defaulters.

District authorities have been asked to tighten the enforcement machinery and deploy sufficient number of teams at public places to prevent a possible surge in cases.

All DMs have been asked to conduct surveys of the entire area within their jurisdiction and identify markets and public places with a potential to become super spreaders. They will also need to convene meetings with the resident welfare associations (RWAs) and market associations to sensitise them on the necessary steps needed for Covid protocols.

Market associations and neighbourhood groups have been directed not to allow residents, shopkeepers and customers to be without masks in their respective areas and public places. “They should also be made aware that if they fail in compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour, DMs will be compelled to take action against them, like shutting down markets,” said a senior official, asking not to be named.

B S Vohra, president of East Delhi RWA Joint Forum, said: “Since we have witnessed a rampaging pandemic in April, this is a good move. Everyone must comply with this order so that we can avert another disaster.”

Health experts welcomed the directives. Dr Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases department at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said: “Every step taken to check congregations and crowds is useful in managing Covid. The Omicron variant is very highly transmissible and congregations help the virus spread faster”.

The national capital is home to largescale celebrations during this period and the ban was seen as a blow to the restaurants and hospitality sector, which has been among the hardest hit due to the pandemic.

“We were already devastated due to Covid restrictions. Many banquet halls and hotels had taken advance booking for Christmas and New Year parties. Now, they will have to cancel them,” said Kapil Nagpal, general secretary of the Community Welfare Banquet Association.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade & Industry, an association of markets, said the ban on celebrations will hit traders. “Many events are planned in advance, so the decision will come as a blow for the traders,” said Goyal.

Restaurateurs said the ban will not affect routine events in restaurants, which will need to stick to the 50% cap on seating capacity. Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurants Association of India, said: “We are already running in loss because of 50% cap on seating capacity while the running cost is the same,” Singh said.