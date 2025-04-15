New Delhi, Delhi Police in separate operations arrested five persons, including three members of Tillu Tajpuria and Rajesh Bawania gangs, from outer-north Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. Delhi Police arrests 3 members of Tillu Tajpuria, Rajesh Bawania gangs in separate operations

The five accused have been identified as Sachin, Naveen Dahiya , Sumit Jha , Asif and Harish , a senior police officer said.

While Sachin is a member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, Naveen and Sumit are members of the Rajesh Bawania gang, the officer said.

Sachin was arrested after allegedly threatening a businessman at gunpoint, police said, adding that he was previously involved in 21 criminal cases.

The incident took place on April 14 when a PCR call was received at the Alipur police station reporting criminal intimidation.

The complainant, Chander Prakash , a businessman dealing in plastic and paper goods, alleged that the accused entered his godown and placed a pistol on the table, threatening to kill anyone who touched certain material.

Police arrested Sachin after a raid at his residence and seized a country-made pistol and four bullets from his possession, the officer said, adding that the accused has been booked under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

“During interrogation, Sachin disclosed that he was an active member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang. His custodial interrogation is underway to trace the source of the firearm and identify his associates,” the officer said.

In a separate operation, four men were arrested for gambling from Narela's Swatantra Nagar area.

One of them, Naveen Dahiya, was allegedly operating the racket on behalf of a man linked to the Rajesh Bawaniya gang, police said.

Police raided a compound and caught the accused red-handed while playing cards with cash, the officer said.

During questioning, one of the accused, Asif, confessed to shooting a close aide of gangster Manjeet Chamra in 2019 in a case of revenge attack, he said.

Asif and Naveen later joined the Rajesh Bawania gang, the officer added.

Police seized ₹1.34 lakh in cash from the spot, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused under the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

