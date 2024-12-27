Delhi Police arrests 3 men, bust syndicate manufacturing banned narcotic drugs

Menu Explore
PTI |
Dec 27, 2024 06:31 PM IST

New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested three men, including the kingpin, and claimed to have busted a 'nationwide narco syndicate' involved in the manufacturing and distribution of banned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, an official said on Friday.

Police said the accused were manufacturing and distributing Alprazolam tablets and Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate syrup across the country.

Tablets and syrup worth approximately 1 crore were recovered and machines used in the preparation of Triprolidine hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate syrup including packaging materials were seized from their possession, they said.

The accused were identified as Samaludden alias Sadik , a resident of Agra; Mohammad Gulzar , a resident of Narela; and Salman , a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

According to the police, the accused have connections with various distribution channels extending into Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand, indicating a complex inter-state operation.

"The entire syndicate was unearthed after a tip-off which was received on December 25," Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

The officer further said the tip-off led to the arrest of the three accused who were in possession of 1.80 lakh tablets of Alprazolam tablets and 9,000 bottles of Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate Syrup.

He further said Samaludden, the kingpin of the syndicate, who also possess the degree of B.Pharma and Salman planned to set up a factory to manufacture the Codeine-based syrup and habit-forming drugs like Alphrazolam and Tramadol.

"Sadik has also a social media account in the name of Sandeep Saini. In that profile DP, he put the picture of medicine so that he can get customers through social media, without being identified. He had set up the factory in Bawana with the help of Salman and Gulzar," said the Special CP.

He further said Gulzar, a graphics designer, also registered a firm under the name Abheshifa pharmaceutical marketing company and he is the main associate of Salman and Sadik.

"He worked as the supervisor of illegal factory setup. He also designed the label of recovered medicines and also helped Sadik and Salman to get the labels printed illegally," he added.

The officer further said they were using forged manufacturing licence and batch numbers. Even the address and QR code mentioned on the recovered syrup were forged.

They also used a forged brand name. They were also planning to set up their own fake medicine manufacturing plant. For that purpose, they had already purchased the machine and printed packaging material in bulk.

"Further investigation is underway," said the Special CP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
