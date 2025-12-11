New Delhi, Four men were arrested in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar for allegedly attempting to circulate invalid demonetised currency worth more than ₹3.59 crore by falsely claiming it could be exchanged at the Reserve Bank of India , police said on Thursday. Delhi Police arrests 4 for trying to circulate demonetised currency worth over ₹ 3.59 crore

Based on a tip-off received on Wednesday, police laid a trap near Shalimar Bagh Metro Station Gate Number-4 and arrested the accused, Harsh and Tek Chand Thakur of Rohini, Lakshya of Brij Puri, and Vipin Kumar of Feroz Shah Road.

Two cars used in the operation were also impounded from them, they said.

Demonetised currency notes with a face value of ₹3,59,08,000, all in ₹500 and ₹1,000 denominations, were seized from their possession. A case has been registered under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections and the Specified Bank Notes Act, 2017, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they offered demonetised notes at a fraction of their value, claiming they could be exchanged at the RBI using Aadhaar, the officer said.

All four confessed they were motivated by the prospect of “quick and illegal money” and admitted they were aware that possessing and circulating demonetised notes was unlawful, he said.

According to investigators, the accused said they were acting on instructions from two men, Ashish and Tarun, who allegedly approached them months ago and promised hefty commissions for helping to move the invalid currency.

They also said that the four were assured that the notes could be converted through undisclosed channels and that they would be paid for facilitating the circulation.

The accused cited personal financial pressures for their involvement, from household expenses and loan repayments to upcoming marriage costs, police added.

Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the network and establish the source of the demonetised notes, the officer said.

