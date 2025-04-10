Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police arrests 4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

PTI |
Apr 10, 2025 05:24 PM IST

Delhi Police arrests 4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

New Delhi, Four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including three who worked as property dealers, have been apprehended from Delhi’s Bawana and Mahipalpur, police on Thursday said.

Delhi Police arrests 4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants
Delhi Police arrests 4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

The accused, identified as Mustaq and his sons Shahid Khan and Mintu , were residing in Bawana's JJ Colony, they said.

A police official said that the accused were residing in the city for over two decades using forged documents.

An illegal Bangladeshi, identified as Md Monto, was detained from Mahipalpur area while he was seeking accommodation, he said.

They had illegally entered India from Bangladesh via West Bengal and later settled in Delhi. They were currently working as property dealers in Bawana area and were in possession of fake birth certificates and other forged Indian identity documents.

The official said that the police received a tip-off about their presence in Bawana and they were apprehended following a raid.

“During interrogation, the accused initially denied any link with Bangladesh and tried to mislead the police by producing forged documents. However, sustained interrogation and verification of the documents revealed the truth,” a senior officer said.

The accused admitted to procuring fake documents in West Bengal and Delhi with the help of local agents.

They had been residing at multiple locations in the city before settling in JJ Colony, Bawana, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act was registered, he added.

The officer further said that the police approached Monto, who had been living in India illegally for 15 years, upon receiving secret information about him seeking an accommodation in Mahipalpur area.

“The individual failed to produce valid documents and admitted to being an illegal migrant who had entered India 15 years ago,” he said.

He was sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation procedures after legal formalities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi Police arrests 4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On