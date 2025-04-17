New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested five men from Rajasthan and Gujarat for allegedly duping people of about ₹50 lakh using fraudulent methods over the past two years, an official said on Thursday. Delhi Police arrests 5 cyber fraudsters from Rajasthan, Gujarat for duping people of ₹ 50 lakh

The accused have been identified as Zakir , Karan Swami and Javed , all residents of Jaipur, Tejas Panchal from Ahmedabad, and Mohammad Sohail alias Sahil from Jodhpur, a senior police officer said.

The accused used three distinctive different methods to defraud people. In one, they posed as customer care executives of banks and lured the victims by offering credit card enhancements, the officer said.

They also impersonated the victims' relatives and sent fake SMS claiming that money had been credited to their bank accounts.

The third method involved fake online job offers, where victims were asked to like and share content or invest money under the pretext of securing remote employment, the officer said.

Each of the accused has been linked to specific cases registered over the past two years, and their roles in the cyber frauds are now under detailed investigation, the officer said.

The arrests were made during a two-day operation conducted by the cyber police station of Dwarka, which sent teams to Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ahmedabad.

During the raids, a mobile phone and an active SIM card were recovered from the possession of the accused. The investigators also traced transactions amounting to approximately ₹50 lakh through bank accounts allegedly used by the accused to commit cyber frauds.

Police said the crackdown was part of an ongoing operation to curb digital frauds emanating from certain pockets of Rajasthan and Gujarat, which in recent years emerged as cybercrime hubs.

A probe is underway to trace the accomplices linked to the accused persons, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.