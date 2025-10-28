Edit Profile
    Delhi Police arrests criminal linked to Chippi, Jatheri gangs after encounter in Dwarka

    The gangster is an accused in a robbery-cum-murder case registered in Delhi's Rohini district, where he allegedly shot a man and fled with his motorcycle.

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 11:34 AM IST
    PTI
    Delhi Police has arrested a suspected member of Anil Chippi and Kala Jatheri gangs after a brief exchange of fire in Dwarka, officials said.

    Preliminary investigation revealed that the gangster was previously involved in a murder case registered at the Sampla police station in Rohtak, and another attempt to murder case in Haryana. (Representational/HT Photo)
    Vikas alias Bagga, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, was wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, a police officer said Tuesday.

    Police received a tip-off that Vikas would arrive near the Mangespur Drain Patri on Dichaun-Hirankudana Road to meet an associate. Acting on the lead, police laid a trap to arrest him.

    The accused arrived on a scooter and allegedly opened fire at the police team. One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, who escaped unhurt, the officer said.

    "In self-defence, the police team fired two rounds, with one bullet hitting the accused in the right leg. He was overpowered and arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment," he said.

    Preliminary investigation revealed that Vikas was previously involved in a murder case registered at the Sampla police station in Rohtak, and another attempt to murder case in Haryana.

    He is also an accused in a robbery-cum-murder case registered in Delhi's Rohini district, where he allegedly shot a man and fled with his motorcycle.

    "The accused was a desperate criminal with links to Anil Chippi and Kala Jatheri gangs," the officer said.

