Delhi Police busts multi-state cyber fraud, arrests key operator in ₹33 lakh scam

New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a multi-state cyber fraud and hawala syndicate with suspected cross-border links, arresting its alleged key operator from Lucknow, who was involved in duping a senior citizen of over ₹33 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The action was taken during the probe of an e-FIR filed by a 61-year-old victim, who was cheated of ₹33.10 lakh through a fraudulent online investment scheme, they said.

Police said the investigation revealed that the cheated amount was routed through multiple bank accounts operated via shell entities, including a fictitious firm, 'Belcrest India Pvt Ltd'. Of the total amount, ₹10.68 lakh was traced to accounts linked to the firm.

Two accused were earlier arrested in Delhi, whose interrogation led investigators to Deepanshu, identified as a key facilitator of the cyber-hawala network, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Gautam said.

Police tracked him to Mohanlalganj in Lucknow and arrested him after an overnight operation. Two mobile phones, three cheque books, and two debit cards were recovered from his possession, police said.

During interrogation, Deepanshu disclosed that he arranged dummy directors, floated shell companies, and opened bank accounts in connivance with bank officials on the directions of his handlers, they added.

The funds were layered through shell entities, including CSP24SEVEN Technologies and Levin Fintech, and siphoned off via hawala channels and cryptocurrency routes, police said.

Separately, during surveillance in Lucknow, the team received information about the presence of another wanted accused, Rishab Singh, who was absconding in an NDPS Act case registered by the Special Cell in Delhi.

Following sustained surveillance, both Deepanshu and Singh were arrested from the same area.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Singh had arranged accommodation for Deepanshu to help him evade arrest, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify masterminds, beneficiaries and cross-border links.

