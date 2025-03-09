Delhi police busts syndicate for selling stolen phones to Bangladesh, one held

The Delhi Police on Sunday busted an international mobile theft syndicate, arresting a man who was allegedly trying to flee with 48 high-end stolen mobile phones to be sold in Bangladesh. Delhi Police busted mobile theft racket, 24-year- old Abdush arrested. (HT FILE)

According to PTI, 24-year-old Abdush was arrested while attempting to carry mobile phones worth around ₹20 lakh to West Bengal.

"Investigations revealed that organised gangs operate across Delhi-NCR, targeting commuters in metro stations, buses and crowded markets," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam told PTI.

The stolen phones were quickly smuggled out of Delhi, preventing law enforcement from tracking them, the senior official added.

Abdush reportedly purchased these devices for ₹2,000-3,000 each and transported them to West Bengal, where they were modified and resold in Bangladesh for ₹8,000-10,000 per unit.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Salimgarh Bypass and nabbed Abdush with the stolen consignment of 48 high-end mobile phones, DCP Gautam said.

Accused smuggled over 800 stolen phones

During interrogation, Abdush told investigators that he got involved in illegal activities in 2023 for easy and fast earnings.

According to ANI, he was engaged in the scrap trading of mobile phone parts, and during this period, he came in contact with Sameer and Salim, the key players in the stolen mobile phone trade.

Seeing an opportunity for quick profits, Abdush started purchasing stolen mobile phones from them at significantly low prices. He then sold these devices in the local markets of West Bengal and smuggled them into Bangladesh.

The accused has further confessed to having smuggled more than 800 stolen phones from Delhi to West Bengal in past one to one-and-half years.

The Cyber Cell is now focusing on identifying his associates, including Sameer and Salim, and their larger network in Delhi, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.

Further investigations are underway to trace the smuggling routes and dismantle the entire syndicate.