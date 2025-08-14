Delhi rains: One person killed after tree falls on him, daughter injured

One person was killed and his daughter got injured after a tree fell on them near south Delhi’s Nehru Place Metro station, police said. The injured person has been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place around 10am as heavy rainfall in the national Capital since early Thursday morning affected vehicular movement across Delhi-NCR.

The injured person has been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, said additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Aishwarya Sharma.

The heavy downpour brought traffic to a standstill in the morning peak office hours at key arterial routes such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway-9, Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway, the Mathura Road between Ashram Chowk and Badarpur, the Gurgaon Road - Parade Road (GGR-PDR),the Vikas Marg, the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, and several other stretches in central, north and west Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police continued to issue advisories on the real-time updates on their social media accounts.

“In view of water logging at Azad Market Railway Underpass, Ram Bagh Road, traffic is affected in the surrounding areas. Diversions are in place for vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Baraf Khana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes for a smoother journey,” the traffic police posted on “X” around 11am.

There was waterlogging under the AIIMS flyover and South Extension Loop due to which traffic remained affected on the Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from Hauz Khas towards Madarsa.

Similar waterlogging at Moolchand underpass affected traffic on the Ring Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Moolchand.

“Due to ongoing rain causing waterlogging, traffic is affected in both the carriageways at GGR PDR, Sanjay T-Point and NSG Red Light. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the traffic police posted on “X”.

Massive traffic snarls are being witnessed on the stretch between Dhaula Kuan and Dwarka Road, on Sardar Patel Marg, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Shanti Path, Africa Avenue, and Vandemataram Marg as well.