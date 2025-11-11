Delhi Red Fort blast: Muslim bodies flag security lapses, call for unbiased probe

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim bodies voiced concern on Tuesday over a blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, flagging security lapses, and urged the government to conduct a comprehensive, unbiased and multi-dimensional investigation into the incident. Police personnel conduct an inspection amid high alert following a blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, at Sarojini Nagar Market, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board expressed profound grief and sorrow over the blast that occurred on Monday evening. The board conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for a swift recovery of the injured, according to a statement issued by it.

Board president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani expressed serious concern over the explosion that occurred in close proximity to the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

He urged the government to conduct a comprehensive, unbiased and multi-dimensional investigation into the incident.

Rahmani said if the incident was accidental, it was extremely unfortunate, resulting in the loss of many innocent lives and injuries to a large number of people.

"But if it was an act of terrorism, it is deeply alarming, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the country's security apparatus, especially if even the most sensitive areas of the national capital are not secure," Rahmani said.

He further said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and prays for an early recovery of all those injured.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) president Syed Sadatullah Husaini expressed profound grief over the blast that has killed at least 12 people and demanded a transparent and high-level investigation. He also demanded immediate accountability for security lapses and adequate compensation for the victims and their families.

"We are deeply saddened by the deadly blast near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening that claimed precious lives and left many injured. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and stand in solidarity with the injured, praying for their swift and complete recovery. We stand with the people of Delhi in this hour of grief and anguish," Husaini said in a statement.

"Preliminary media reports suggest this may have been an act of terror. If confirmed by investigating agencies, we unequivocally condemn this heinous act and demand that the culprits be brought to justice at the earliest. Such an incident in the heart of the national capital represents a grave lapse in security," he said.

There must be immediate accountability from those in power, who are responsible for public safety, he said.

The lives and security of citizens are paramount, and the government must fulfil its constitutional duty to protect them, Husaini said.

He also criticised the irresponsible behaviour of certain sections of the media and social media users for spreading misinformation and communal narratives regarding the incident.

"In hours of crisis, we need unity and solidarity among citizens more than ever. Those who use such despicable incidents for their ideological or political gains must be called out and punished as per the law," he said.

There should be a thorough, transparent and time-bound probe into the incident, ensuring that all evidence is examined impartially, and the findings should be made public, Husaini said.

"We demand immediate and adequate ex-gratia compensation for the families of those who lost their lives and comprehensive medical and rehabilitation support for the injured. We seek strong punishment for the culprits and accountability from those responsible for security lapses at the highest levels," he added.

Police on Tuesday investigated the Red Fort blast as a possible terror attack and zeroed in on a doctor hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded and had links to a terror module that was busted with the recovery of explosives, mainly from Faridabad.

Dr Umar Nabi is believed to have died in the blast. On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police took a DNA sample from Nabi's mother to establish the connect.

"We have taken the DNA sample in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast," an official said in Srinagar.

The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a decision taken after a review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Among those arrested on Monday were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al Falah university in Faridabad, from where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered.