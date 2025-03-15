Delhi road rage: Tea-seller's throat slit with liquor bottle, dies

In a road rage case, a man allegedly hit another on the head with a liquor bottle and used the broken bottle to slit his throat, following a heated argument in east Delhi, officials said on Saturday. Police teams reached the spot and found out that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where was declared dead.(Representational Image)

The incident happened when the motorcycles belonging to the victim and the accused collided on Friday, leading to a dispute near NH-24 in Kalyan Puri. Police teams arrested two men -- Pankaj Kumar Sinha (30) and Jeetu (27), they said.

Ashish (24), a tea seller, was returning after Holi celebrations with his friends when he was killed.

"On March 14, a PCR call was received at the Kalyan Puri Police Station regarding an attack near NH-24. The caller reported that two bike-borne men assaulted another man with a bottle, slashing his throat before fleeing towards Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

Police teams reached the spot and found out that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where was declared dead.

According to the officer, Vikas who was with Ashish when the incident happened said they were heading home to Khoda after playing Holi.

"As they crossed the NH-24 turn, their motorcycle was hit by a motorcycle carrying two people approaching from Mandawali. A heated argument followed during which one of the bikers took out a liquor bottle from his pocket and struck Ashish on the head," the DCP said.

He added that the bottle shattered and the assailant then used a sharp piece of the bottle and slashed Ashish's neck, which killed him. Both suspects then fled the scene, the officer said.

A case was registered in the matter and further investigation was underway. Multiple teams were formed to probe the matter

The accused's movement was tracked after analysing CCTV and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) footage, scrutinising call records, leading to the arrest of the two prime suspects, he said.

Pankaj is from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Jeetu from Delhi's Mandawali and both have prior cases, police said.