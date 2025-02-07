Delhi: Temp rises; air quality moderate day after mostly missing AQI data

The mercury rose marginally in Delhi on Friday even as the air quality was in the “moderate” category a day after the data about it was mostly unavailable for almost the entire day for the third time this year. An average Air Quality Index of 167 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

An average Air Quality Index of 167 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Friday based on data from 36 out of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations. Only data from five stations was available on Thursday until around 9pm. The national bulletin, which is released at 4pm daily with AQI data for cities across the country, for Thursday remained unavailable.

A Delhi-National Capital Region AQI bulletin, released around 9pm on Thursday, said the 24-hour average AQI at 4pm was 177 (moderate). At 9pm on Thursday, data from 36 stations showed a real-time AQI of 208 (poor).

A Commission for Air Quality Management official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a glitch in the National Informatics Centre since late Wednesday prevented them from putting out full pollution data even as it was available.

A western disturbance was separately expected to influence the region from Saturday and lead to partially cloudy skies. The minimum temperature of 10°C recorded on Friday was a degree below normal. It was 8.2°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 9-11°C over the weekend. Daytime temperatures were expected to be between 24-26°C.