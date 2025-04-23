New Delhi, To tackle air pollution in the national capital, a proposal to conduct a cloud-seeding trial will be tabled at the next Cabinet meeting, while the pollution action plan is set to be launched in the upcoming week, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday. Delhi to table cloud-seeding proposal, launch pollution action plan next week: Sirsa

He said the Delhi government is ramping up its efforts to curb pollution through advanced technological interventions, including maximum digitisation, artificial intelligence-based monitoring and round-the-clock surveillance of construction and traffic hotspots.

In the upcoming week, the department will launch its pollution action plan, focusing on comprehensive measures to address the sources of pollution, Sirsa said.

He added that efforts will be prioritised to reduce public inconvenience and enhance transparency, with most of the work being carried out through digitisation.

Giving an update on the progress of the artificial-rain initiative, Sirsa told PTI that a cloud-seeding proposal currently in its final stages will be presented at the next Cabinet meeting. If approved, it will be circulated among all departments for the required no-objection certificates and a detailed evaluation.

"The proposal will be tabled in the cabinet and once approved, we will quickly apply for all the necessary NOCs. We plan to conduct a trial during peak summer on the outskirts of Delhi. If everything goes smoothly and without any hurdles, we will consider it as an emergency option to tackle severe pollution for the betterment of our residents," the minister said.

"Our government is committed to working for the welfare of people. Pollution is a serious problem in Delhi and we are working at every level to address all sources contributing to it," he added.

There are a total of 12 agencies from which the government must obtain NOCs before proceeding with the artificial-rain trial.

These include the Directorate General of Civil Aviation , Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Special Protection Group , Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Forest and Climate Change and Airports Authority of India.

Meanwhile, the minister also shared key features of the pollution action plan currently being developed by the department.

He said a real-time dashboard will be set up to monitor pollution levels, track construction activity and ensure compliance with Delhi Pollution Control Committee norms.

"To capture minute-level data and maintain proper records, we will use digitisation and artificial intelligence-based monitoring," he added.

As part of the action plan, end-to-end digitisation will be prioritised to reduce public inconvenience and enhance transparency.

From restricting the entry of polluting vehicles at the city's borders to denying fuel to non-compliant vehicles, several strict measures will be implemented.

Cameras and dashboards will be installed to manage traffic across 13 key pollution hotspots in the city. To prevent misuse and maximise benefits, various departments will monitor the implementation round the clock.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.